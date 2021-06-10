Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $49,936.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

