United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

