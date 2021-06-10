United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

