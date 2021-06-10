United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.