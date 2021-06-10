United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.