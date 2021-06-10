United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.06. 3,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,398,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.