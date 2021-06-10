United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 11,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

