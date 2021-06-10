United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 11,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

