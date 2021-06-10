UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.73 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and $3.73 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00007102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.