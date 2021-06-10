Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 3,652 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $638.52 million, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

