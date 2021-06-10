Utrust Reaches Market Cap of $139.16 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $139.16 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00861222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.36 or 0.08508247 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

