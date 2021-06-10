Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $319.94 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,142.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $4,095,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

