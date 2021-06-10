Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.89. Valeo shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 5,981 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

