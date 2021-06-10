Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.89. Valeo shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 5,981 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Valeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

