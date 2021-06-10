Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $240.68 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

