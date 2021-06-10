Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of VMI traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.54. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,009. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

