Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.