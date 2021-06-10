Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $70.93. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

