Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

