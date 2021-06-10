Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.05. 63,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,163. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $389.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

