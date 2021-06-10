Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.78

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

