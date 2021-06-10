Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 31,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,648. The firm has a market cap of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $989,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

