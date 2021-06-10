Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

