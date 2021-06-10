Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.