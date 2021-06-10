Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Veracyte worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Veracyte by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

VCYT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.