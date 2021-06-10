Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 32,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,256. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.