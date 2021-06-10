Vertical Research Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Buy

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.