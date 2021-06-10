Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

