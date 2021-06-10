Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

