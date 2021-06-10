Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,817 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $858.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

