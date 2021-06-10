Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.91 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

