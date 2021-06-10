Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.