Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in 2U by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

