Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to $11.50

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.70 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.61.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.79 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of 539.77 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.