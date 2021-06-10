Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 27428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

