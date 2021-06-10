Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.