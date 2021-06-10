Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s 10th Largest Position

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.