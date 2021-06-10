Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 85.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after buying an additional 170,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 175.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $921.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,410 shares of company stock worth $5,192,885.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

