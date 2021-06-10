Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.87. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

