Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.