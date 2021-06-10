Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

