Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUV. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

