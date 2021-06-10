Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Romeo Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.