Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.