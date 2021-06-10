Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.