vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.