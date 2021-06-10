W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,100. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

