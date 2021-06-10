Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.74. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

