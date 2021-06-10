Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE WDH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,183. Waterdrop has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.77.

WDH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

