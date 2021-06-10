Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 16,487 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,439. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

