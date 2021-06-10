Weil Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.00. 9,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

