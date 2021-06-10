Weil Company Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 859,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The stock has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

